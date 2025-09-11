President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday he aims to achieve national unity and end a political divide as he marked his 100 days in office.

In a press conference marking his 100-day presidency, Lee said he will "move toward politics and public administration for integration" in line with his pledge to become a president that serves all citizens.

"Above all, restoring the people's livelihood and the economy was urgent," Lee said, adding that the government implemented emergency measures to revive domestic demand.

He pointed to signs of improvement in economic indicators and a rebound in the stock market, citing the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index reaching a record high earlier in the day.

Looking ahead, Lee said his administration will focus on "leap and growth" in the rest of his term.

He also pledged to improve relations with North Korea and advance efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)