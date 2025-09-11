South Korea's top trade officials, including Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, are holding relay talks with their counterparts in the US to reach a deal on tariff reductions.

산업통상자원부 김정관 장관과 여한구 통상교섭본부장을 포함한 한국의 최고 통상 당국자들이 미국 측 맞선자와 릴레이 협상을 진행하며 관세 인하에 대한 합의 도출을 시도하고 있다.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan urged the US administration to ease tariffs on Korean goods in a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday.

산업통상자원부에 따르면, 김정관 산업부 장관은 금요일 하워드 루트닉 미국 상무장관과의 회의에서 한국산 제품에 대한 관세 완화를 미국 정부에 촉구했다.

The high-level talks lasted for roughly 80 minutes.

이 고위급 회담은 약 80분간 진행되었다.

During the meeting, Kim outlined measures to deepen bilateral cooperation between Korea and the US in key strategic manufacturing sectors including, shipbuilding, semiconductor and battery, strongly urging the need to ease tariffs.

김 장관은 회의에서 조선, 반도체, 배터리 등 핵심 전략 제조 분야에서 한미 간 협력을 심화할 방안을 설명하며, 관세 완화의 필요성을 강력히 강조했다.

Kim and Lutnick reaffirmed their commitment to reach a "mutually beneficial resolution" before Aug. 1, the deadline for the tariff negotiations, agreeing to hold further negotiations in the near future, the ministry said.

산업부에 따르면 김 장관과 루트닉 장관은 8월 1일 관세 협상 마감 시한 이전에 “상호 이익이 되는 해결책”을 도출하겠다는 의지를 재확인하고, 조만간 추가 협상을 진행하기로 합의했다.

"We will make every effort to ensure that Korean companies are not disadvantaged compared to their peers,” Kim said.

“한국 기업들이 경쟁사들에 비해 불이익을 받지 않도록 모든 노력을 기울이겠습니다”라고 김 장관은 말했다.

“Based on the recent talks, we will mobilize all available resources to secure the best possible result in the national interest before Aug. 1.”

“최근 회담을 바탕으로, 8월 1일 이전까지 국가 이익을 위한 최상의 결과를 확보하기 위해 모든 가용 자원을 총동원하겠습니다.”

The meeting came a day after high-level trade meeting between Korea and the US was abruptly called off Thursday.

이번 회의는 한미간 고위급 통상 회의가 목요일 갑작스럽게 취소된 다음 날에 열렸다.

With US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent citing "urgent schedule,” Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yoon-cheol canceled the trip to Washington while waiting at Incheon International Airport.

미국 재무장관 스콧 베센트가 “긴급 일정”을 이유로 들며 회의를 취소하자, 구윤철 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관은 인천국제공항에서 대기 중 워싱턴 방문을 철회했다.

The postponement has raised concerns as the tariff deadline looms.

관세 협상 마감 시한이 다가오면서 이번 연기 사태는 우려를 불러일으켰다.

Despite the hiccup, Korea’s top trade officials, including Kim, are continuing high-level talks to reach an agreement.

이러한 차질에도 불구하고, 김 장관을 포함한 한국의 최고 통상 당국자들은 합의 도출을 위한 고위급 협상을 지속하고 있다.

Prior to meeting with Lutnick, Kim met with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in clean energy and energy security.

루트닉 장관과의 회담에 앞서, 김 장관은 미국 에너지부 장관 크리스 라이트와 만나 청정에너지 및 에너지 안보 분야에서 양국간 협력 강화 방안을 논의했다.

Kim further requested Wright’s attendance at an event set to take place in Busan next month.

김 장관은 라이트 장관에게 다음 달 부산에서 열리는 행사 참석도 요청했다.

Kim is to hold a one-on-one meeting with US National Energy Council Doug Burgum as well.

김 장관은 미국 국가에너지위원회 더그 버검 위원장과의 단독 회담도 예정되어 있다.

On Wednesday, Trade Minister Yeo held a virtual meeting with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, stressing Korean companies' investments in the US.

수요일에는 여한구 통상교섭본부장이 케이 아이비 앨라배마 주지사와 화상회의를 열고, 미국 내 한국 기업들의 투자 중요성을 강조했다.

Yeo is to further hold separate talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, discussing tariff negotiations and cooperation in the energy sector.

여 본부장은 제이미슨 그리어 미국 무역대표부 대표 및 그렉 애벗 텍사스 주지사와도 별도로 만나, 관세 협상과 에너지 분야 협력에 대해 논의할 예정이다.

counterpart: 상대방, 대응자

outline: 개요를 설명하다

mutually: 상호 간에

disadvantaged: 불리한 처지에 있는

mobilize: 동원하다

abruptly: 갑자기, 불시에

loom: 다가오다

hiccup: 차질