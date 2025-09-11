Los Angeles has officially designated Aug. 1 as “KCON Day,” honoring the world’s largest K-pop fan and artist festival for its impact on the city’s culture and economy, the event host CJ ENM said Sunday.

로스앤젤레스가 세계 최대 규모의 K-팝 팬 및 아티스트 축제인 KCON이 도시의 문화와 경제에 끼친 영향을 기리기 위해 8월 1일을 공식적으로 ‘KCON의 날’로 지정했다고 주최사 CJ ENM이 일요일 밝혔다.

This marks the first time in KCON's 14-year history that it has received formal recognition from the city government.

이는 KCON이 14년 역사상 처음으로 시 정부로부터 공식 인정을 받은 것이다.

Four LA City Council members — John Lee, Katy Yaroslavsky, Curren Price and Heather Hutt — co-sponsored the resolution, citing the event's decadelong impact on LA's culture, landscape, tourism and economy.

LA 시의원 4명 — 존 리, 케이티 야로슬라브스키, 커렌 프라이스, 헤더 허트 — 은 KCON이 LA의 문화, 경관, 관광, 경제에 걸쳐 10년에 걸쳐 미친 영향을 언급하며 공동 발의했다.

First launched in Irvine, California, in 2012, KCON has grown into the largest global gathering of K-pop fans and artists.

2012년 미국 캘리포니아 어바인에서 처음 시작된 KCON은 K-팝 팬과 아티스트들의 최대 글로벌 모임으로 성장했다.

With over 100,000 fans participating annually, it has played a pioneering role in promoting Korean culture globally.

매년 10만 명 이상의 팬들이 참여하며, 한국 문화를 세계에 알리는 데 있어 선구적인 역할을 해왔다.

Lee praised the festival’s influence, stating that KCON has "played a central role in promoting global pop culture" and "provides LA residents and visitors a special chance to experience Korean music, food, fashion and technology fully," according to CJ ENM.

CJ ENM에 따르면, 존 리 시의원은 KCON이 “글로벌 대중문화를 알리는 데 중심적인 역할을 해왔으며” “LA 시민과 방문객들이 한국의 음악, 음식, 패션, 기술을 온전히 경험할 수 있는 특별한 기회를 제공한다”고 그 영향력을 높이 평가했다.

CJ ENM said the recognition highlights the growing influence of Korean culture, lifestyle and brand influence — driven especially by K-pop — in the world's largest music market.

CJ ENM은 이번 인정이 특히 K-팝에 의해 이끌어진 한국 문화, 라이프스타일, 브랜드 영향력이 세계 최대 음악 시장에서 점점 커지고 있음을 보여준다고 설명했다.

"The Korean American community and Korean culture are at the heart of what makes Los Angeles one of the most creative, influential and dynamic cities in the world," said Yaroslavsky, who represents western Koreatown.

“한인 커뮤니티와 한국 문화는 로스앤젤레스를 세계에서 가장 창의적이고 영향력이 있으며 역동적인 도시로 만드는 중심에 있다”고 서부 코리아타운을 대표하는 야로슬라브스키 의원은 말했다.

Last year’s KCON LA, which was broadcast live on The CW Network, boasted 5.9 million fans between the festival and digital streaming.

지난해 CW 네트워크를 통해 생중계된 KCON LA는 축제와 디지털 스트리밍을 합쳐 590만 명의 팬을 자랑했다.

This year, the event was streamed live via the Amazon Music channel on Prime Video and Twitch.

올해는 아마존 뮤직 채널을 통해 프라임 비디오와 트위치를 통해 생중계되었다.

CJ ENM added that it will continue its efforts to elevate Korean pop culture and entertainment on the global stage.

CJ ENM은 앞으로도 한국 대중문화와 엔터테인먼트를 세계 무대에서 높이기 위한 노력을 계속해 나갈 것이라고 덧붙였다.

designate: 지정하다

recognition: 인정

decadelong: 10년에 걸친

gathering: 모임

pioneering: 선구적인

fully: 온전히

ae at the heart of: ~의 중심에 있다

boast: 자랑하다