Foreign investors net purchased shares of over 6 trillion won ($4.3 billion) on the benchmark Kospi in July, driven largely by a massive 3.5 trillion won buying spree on the country’s leading chipmaker, Samsung Electronics.

7월 한 달 동안 외국인 투자자들은 코스피 시장에서 6조 원(약 43억 달러) 이상의 주식을 순매수했으며, 이 중 대부분은 삼성전자에 대한 3.5조 원 규모의 대규모 매수 덕분이었다.

Offshore investors bought a net 6.28 trillion won worth of local stocks on the main bourse Kospi in July, according to the data from the bourse operator Korea Exchange.

한국거래소의 자료에 따르면, 외국인 투자자들은 7월 한 달 동안 코스피 시장에서 총 6조 2,800억 원어치의 국내 주식을 순매수했다.

It was the largest amount since the 7.86 trillion won net buying in February 2024.

이는 2024년 2월의 7조 8,600억 원 순매수 이후 최대 규모다.

Since turning to a net buying stance in May, foreign investors have been scooping up shares on the Kospi for three consecutive months.

외국인 투자자들은 5월부터 순매수로 전환한 이후 3개월 연속 코스피 주식을 쓸어 담고 있다.

Samsung Electronics was the top pick, drawing 3.5 trillion won in net foreign purchases, accounting for 56 percent of the monthly total.

삼성전자는 외국인 순매수 3조 5천억 원을 기록하며 전체 월간 순매수의 56%를 차지해 가장 많은 선택을 받았다.

Giving further buying momentum was news that the company would manufacture AI chips for Tesla under a multiyear $16.5 billion deal, stoking hopes of a rebound in its loss-making foundry business.

삼성전자가 테슬라와 수년간 165억 달러 규모의 계약을 체결하고 AI 반도체를 생산할 것이라는 소식은 손실을 내던 파운드리 사업의 회복 기대를 자극하며 매수세에 더욱 탄력을 줬다.

Hanwha Ocean followed, buoyed by expectations surrounding the Korea-US trade deal, with offshore investors net purchasing shares worth 858 billion won.

한화오션은 한미 무역 협정에 대한 기대감에 힘입어 외국인 투자자들이 8,580억 원어치의 주식을 순매수하며 뒤를 이었다.

The shipbuilder under the defense-to-energy conglomerate Hanwha Group is expected to anchor the Korea-US shipbuilding initiative “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again.”

한화그룹의 방산·에너지 계열 조선사인 한화오션은 한미 조선업 협력 구상인 ‘미국 조선산업 재건 프로젝트(MASGA)’의 주축이 될 것으로 기대된다.

Shares of SK Square (457 billion won), Isu Petasys (329 billion won) and Hanwha Aerospace (249 billion won) trailed behind as the next most purchased stocks.

SK스퀘어(4,570억 원), 이수페타시스(3,290억 원), 한화에어로스페이스(2,490억 원) 주식도 외국인들이 많이 사들인 종목으로 뒤를 이었다.

Marking a contrast with the buying rally for Samsung Electronics, offshore investors offloaded 193.1 billion won worth of SK hynix shares last month, following a bearish forecast from global banking giant Goldman Sachs.

삼성전자의 매수 행진과는 대조적으로, 외국인 투자자들은 글로벌 투자은행 골드만삭스의 부정적 전망 이후 지난달 SK하이닉스 주식을 1,931억 원어치 순매도했다.

Naver was the most sold stock by foreigners during the period, as they dumped 668.2 billion won worth of shares last month.

네이버는 외국인 투자자들이 지난달 6,682억 원어치를 처분하며 가장 많이 팔아치운 종목이었다.

Major net sold stocks included Doosan Enerbility (243.8 billion won), Samsung SDI (206.8 billion won), Kakao Pay (184.5 billion won) and KB Financial Group (159.8 billion won).

이 밖에도 두산에너빌리티(2,438억 원), 삼성SDI(2,068억 원), 카카오페이(1,845억 원), KB금융(1,598억 원) 등이 외국인 순매도 상위 종목에 포함됐다.

Meanwhile, the Kospi sank to 3,119.41 on Friday, down 3.88 percent from the previous session, marking its sharpest single-day drop in two months.

한편, 코스피는 금요일 3,119.41로 마감해 전 거래일 대비 3.88% 하락하며 최근 두 달 내 가장 큰 하루 낙폭을 기록했다.

The stock market was dampened by the government’s tax code revision plan and the uncertainty associated with the US tariff talks. On the day, foreign investors offloaded shares worth 656 billion won on the Kospi.

정부의 세법 개정안 발표와 미국과의 관세 협상 불확실성이 주식 시장을 짓눌렀다. 이날 외국인 투자자들은 코스피에서 6,560억 원어치를 순매도했다.

“Investor sentiment weakened as expectations for US rate cuts receded. Foreign investors posted net selling of around 1 trillion won in both the spot and futures markets amid a stronger dollar,” analyst Park Ki-hoon from Korea Investment & Securities explained.

한국투자증권 박기훈 애널리스트는 “미국의 금리 인하 기대감이 후퇴하면서 투자 심리가 약화됐고, 외국인들이 현물과 선물 시장 모두에서 약 1조원 가량을 순매도했다”고 분석했다.

“The market experienced a sharp correction as a series of expectations quickly unraveled amid heightened macro uncertainty both at home and abroad,” said Lee Kyung-min of Daishin Securities.

대신증권 이경민 연구원은 “국내외 거시 불확실성 확대 속에 연속적인 기대 요인들이 빠르게 해소되면서 시장이 급격한 조정을 겪었다”고 말했다.

Despite the Kospi’s bullish run in recent months, analysts anticipate a period of elevated volatility in August as the index steps into a phase of valuation correction.

최근 몇 달간의 코스피 강세 흐름에도 불구하고, 전문가들은 지수가 밸류에이션 조정 국면에 접어들며 8월에 높은 변동성이 이어질 것으로 내다봤다.

“The conclusion of the Korea-US tariff negotiations, diminished expectations for US rate cuts, and lowered hopes for tax reform are factors weighing on the stock market," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, projecting the Kospi to trade between 3,000 and 3,300 points this week.

NH투자증권 나정환 연구원은 “한미 간 관세 협상 마무리, 미국 금리 인하 기대 약화, 세제 개편 기대감 축소 등이 주식 시장에 부담을 주고 있다”며 이번 주 코스피가 3,000~3,300포인트 구간에서 움직일 것으로 전망했다.

“With a lack of earnings momentum in the domestic market, a short-term correction appears necessary. Volatility is expected to increase in August,” said Kyobo Securities analyst Kim Joon-woo, suggesting the Kospi could inch down to as low as 2,900 points this month.

교보증권 김준우 연구원은 “국내 증시 내 실적 모멘텀이 부재한 가운데 단기 조정이 불가피해 보이며, 8월엔 변동성이 확대될 것”이라며 코스피가 이달 중 2,900포인트까지도 하락할 수 있다고 전망했다.

offshore: 해외의

scoop up: 쓸어 담다

buoy: 띄우다, 지지하다

offload: 매도하다, 버리다

dump: 대량으로 버리다, 팔다

dampen: (감정·반응의 기세를) 약화시키다

unravel: (이해하기 어려운 것·미스터리 등을[이]) 풀다[풀리다], 해소되다

bullish: (주가가) 상승세의