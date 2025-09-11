Spreading word about Japanese military's mobilization of Korean women into sexual slavery resulted in suspended prison terms, newly revealed documents showed Monday.

일본군의 한국 여성 성노예 동원 사실을 알린 혐의로 집행유예형을 받은 사례가 새롭게 공개된 문서에서 확인됐다.

According to the 1930s court documents released by the government of Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province, Koreans who informed others about women being mobilized were tried and found guilty of spreading falsehoods.

전남 영암군이 공개한 1930년대 법원 문서에 따르면, 여성들이 동원되고 있다는 사실을 알린 한국인들이 재판을 받고 허위사실 유포 혐의로 유죄 판결을 받았다.

In a ruling from 1938, Gwangju District Court under the Japanese rule found four Yeongam residents guilty of what they claimed to be false rumors. The documents were provided by the National Archives.

1938년 판결문에 따르면, 일본 식민통치 하의 광주지방법원은 영암군 주민 4명을 허위 소문을 퍼뜨린 혐의로 유죄 판결했다. 이 문서는 국가기록원이 제공했다.

The ruling dated Oct. 7 of 1938 showed that a mother by the name of Song Myeong-sim on Aug. 8 had heard news from another person named Yeong Mak-dong that many young women are hurrying into marriage.

1938년 10월 7일자 판결문에는, 송명심이라는 여성이 8월 8일에 영막동이라는 사람으로부터 많은 젊은 여성들이 결혼을 서두르고 있다는 이야기를 들었다고 적혀 있다.

This was because the authorities were mobilizing unmarried women between the ages of 12 and 40 to send to Manchuria, China, to "comfort" the military.

이는 당국이 12세에서 40세 사이의 미혼 여성을 동원하여 일본군을 ‘위로’하기 위해 중국 만주로 보내고 있었기 때문이었다.

A week later, Song found that the town chief was creating census on female residents, including her 15-year-old daughter.

일주일 후, 송씨는 면장이 그녀의 15세 딸을 포함한 여성 주민들의 인구조사를 하고 있다는 사실을 알게 됐다.

She filed a complaint and inquiry about what she had heard, which led to her being convicted of violating the military law, along with Yeong who first told her the news.

그녀는 자신이 들은 내용에 대해 진정과 문의를 제기했고, 이로 인해 처음 소식을 전한 영씨와 함께 군법 위반 혐의로 유죄 판결을 받았다.

An Oct. 27 ruling in the same year showed that a person named Lee Wun-seon and another person named Han Man-ok had been convicted of the same charge, for also spreading the word about the comfort women.

같은 해 10월 27일자 판결문에는, 이운선과 한만옥이라는 인물이 역시 위안부에 관한 소식을 전한 혐의로 동일한 죄목의 유죄 판결을 받은 사실이 기록돼 있다.

Han told Lee that women were being sent to China as comfort women, after which Lee told neighbors to "send your daughters away to marriage as quickly as you can."

한씨는 이씨에게 여성들이 위안부로 중국에 보내지고 있다고 말했고, 이후 이씨는 이웃들에게 “딸들을 가능한 한 빨리 시집 보내라”고 전했다.

The UN and the international community have acknowledged the human rights violation committed by the Japanese military through the comfort women system.

유엔과 국제사회는 일본군 위안부 제도를 통한 인권 침해 사실을 인정해왔다.

This is the first time a legal document has shown that Japan punished residents who tried to tell others about comfort women conscriptions, Yeongam officials said.

영암군 관계자에 따르면, 일본이 위안부 징용 사실을 알리려 한 주민들을 처벌했다는 점이 법률 문서로 확인된 것은 이번이 처음이다.

"(Yeongam officials) will look for the descendants of those who had been unjustly punished, and see if there are ways that they can receive honors," Yeongam-gun chief Woo Seung-hee said.

우승희 영암군수는 “부당하게 처벌받은 분들의 후손을 찾아내고, 그분들이 예우를 받을 수 있는 방안을 모색하겠다”고 말했다.

convicted: 유죄 판결을 받은

mobilization: 동원

census: 인구조사

complaint: 진정, 고소

charge: 혐의, 죄목

violation: 위반, 침해

conscription: 징용

descendant: 후손