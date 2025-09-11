Popular tourist spots in South Korea are facing renewed criticism over long-standing issues of rudeness, unsanitary conditions and inflated lodging prices, as the summer peak season draws large crowds of domestic tourists.

한국의 인기 관광지들이 여름 성수기를 맞아 국내 관광객이 대거 몰리면서, 무례한 태도·비위생적인 환경·숙박 요금 인상 등 오래된 문제들에 대해 다시금 비판을 받고 있다.

In Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, a well-known restaurant sparked outrage after a female YouTuber posted a video on July 3 showing the owner berating her for dining alone.

전라남도 여수의 한 유명 식당은 7월 3일 한 여성 유튜버가 식당 주인이 혼자 식사한다는 이유로 그를 호통치는 장면을 담은 영상을 올리면서 공분을 샀다.

“Our place is not for a person to come alone. Eat quickly,” the owner is heard saying.

“우리 가게는 혼자 오는 곳이 아니에요. 빨리 먹고 가요.”라고 주인이 말하는 소리가 녹음돼 있었다.

When the customer attempted to pay after deciding to leave just mid-way through her food, feeling unwelcome, the owner told her to “just leave” and ushered her out.

손님이 환영받지 못한다고 느껴 음식을 절반만 먹고 나가려고 계산을 시도하자, 주인은 “그냥 나가라”고 말하며 내쫓았다.

The YouTuber said she had been there for only 20 minutes and had ordered two portions.

유튜버는 자신이 식당에 머문 시간은 20분에 불과했으며, 2인분을 주문했다고 밝혔다.

The backlash prompted the restaurant to issue a public apology and temporarily close.

이 사건에 대한 반발로 식당은 공개 사과문을 발표하고 일시적으로 문을 닫았다.

Additionally, a subsequent inspection by the city’s food hygiene division found sanitary violations, resulting in a 500,000 won fine.

또한 시 식품위생과의 후속 점검에서 위생 규정 위반이 적발돼 50만 원의 벌금이 부과됐다.

Other scandals have added to the city’s woes.

다른 사건들도 이 도시의 골칫거리를 더했다.

On Friday, a restaurant in Yeosu’s Gyo-dong was caught reusing leftover food and ordered to close for 15 days.

금요일에는 여수 교동의 한 식당이 남은 음식을 재사용하다 적발돼 15일간 영업정지 처분을 받았다.

Yeosu officials announced they will inspect all restaurants from Monday to Thursday for hygiene and customer service, banning practices such as forcing solo diners to order multiple portions.

여수시는 월요일부터 목요일까지 모든 식당을 대상으로 위생·서비스 점검을 실시하고, 1인 손님에게 다인분 주문을 강요하는 행위를 금지하겠다고 밝혔다.

Similar incidents have surfaced in Sokcho.

속초에서도 비슷한 사건이 발생했다.

In June, a seafood stall in the city’s popular Dongmyeong Port Squid Market was filmed pressuring a solo diner to eat quickly.

6월에 속초 동명항 오징어시장의 한 해산물 가게가 혼자 식사하는 손님에게 빨리 먹으라고 압박하는 장면이 촬영됐다.

“Isn’t this a bit much after only 14 minutes?” the customer asked in the video, which recently went viral.

영상 속에서 손님은 “겨우 14분 지났는데 이건 좀 심한 거 아닌가요?”라고 물었고, 해당 영상은 최근 급속히 퍼졌다.

The vendor has been ordered to close until the end of August, and the entire market will observe a six-day voluntary shutdown for retraining from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22.

해당 상인은 8월 말까지 영업정지 처분을 받았으며, 시장 전체는 8월 17일부터 22일까지 6일간 자율 휴업을 하고 재교육을 실시한다.

Meanwhile, lodging costs in Gangneung, Chuncheon and Hongcheon, all in Gangwon Province, have soared.

한편, 강원도 강릉·춘천·홍천의 숙박 요금이 급등했다.

Weekend peak-season rates for a four-person room for one night have reached 1 million won ($720) for pensions and 2 million won for hotels, with some motels charging 400,000 won — more than triple off-season prices.

주말 성수기 기준 4인실 1박 요금이 펜션은 100만 원, 호텔은 200만 원에 달하며, 일부 모텔은 40만 원을 받는데 이는 비수기 요금의 3배가 넘는다.

The controversies come amid Gangwon Province's promotion of 2025-2026 as “Visit Gangwon Year” in a bid to boost tourism.

이러한 논란은 강원도가 관광 활성화를 위해 2025~2026년을 ‘방문 강원 해’로 홍보하는 가운데 벌어지고 있다.

“We can’t regulate room rates, but we are running a consumer complaint program and looking at broader industry reforms,” a provincial official said.

도 관계자는 “숙박 요금을 규제할 수는 없지만, 소비자 불만 접수 프로그램을 운영하고 업계 전반의 개선을 검토하고 있다”고 말했다.

Critics warn that without addressing service culture and pricing abuses, the region risks damaging its reputation among both domestic and international travelers.

비평가들은 서비스 문화와 가격 남용 문제를 해결하지 않으면, 이 지역이 국내외 여행객 모두에게 평판을 잃을 위험이 있다고 경고한다.

renewed: 다시 제기된, 재차의

berating: 호통치는, 꾸짖는

usher out: 내몰다

backlash: 반발, 역풍

sanitary: 위생의

pressuring: 압박하는, 강요하는

soar: 급등하다

abuse: 남용, 악용