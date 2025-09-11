Samsung SDI has recently merged its sales teams into a single unit directly overseen by CEO Choi Joo-sun, in an apparent bid to ramp up battery orders across applications ranging from electric vehicles to energy storage systems.

삼성SDI가 최근 영업팀을 최주선 사장 직속 단일 조직으로 통합하며, 전기차부터 에너지 저장 시스템까지 다양한 분야에서 배터리 수주를 확대하려는 움직임을 보였다.

According to industry sources on Sunday, the battery maker affiliated with Samsung Electronics restructured its strategy marketing office earlier this month as part of a broader organizational reshuffle.

업계 소식통에 따르면, 삼성전자 계열사인 배터리 제조업체 삼성SDI는 이달 초 대대적인 조직 개편의 일환으로 전략마케팅실을 재편했다.

Previously, the company’s sales teams operated under separate battery business divisions. Now, they have been consolidated into a unified strategy marketing office that reports directly to the CEO.

이전에는 회사의 영업팀이 배터리 사업부별로 따로 운영됐지만, 이제는 CEO에게 직접 보고하는 전략마케팅실로 통합됐다.

“The elevated status demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to driving sales and securing streamlined orders,” said an industry source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity.

“지위 격상은 회사가 영업을 강화하고 원활한 수주를 확보하려는 강한 의지를 보여준다”라고 사안을 잘 아는 업계 관계자는 익명을 요청하며 말했다.

Another source confirmed the change, saying, “This is a strategic move to consolidate all customer order management functions into a single organization.”

또 다른 소식통은 “이는 모든 고객 주문 관리 기능을 단일 조직으로 통합하려는 전략적 조치”라고 확인했다.

Until 2021, Samsung SDI operated the strategy marketing office as an independent division, before splitting it into three business units: one for small batteries, such as cylindrical and pouch lithium-ion cells used in electronic devices and two-wheelers; another for medium- and large-sized prismatic and cylindrical batteries for EVs and ESS; and a third for electronic materials. Even within each unit, marketing activities were reportedly managed separately by application and form factor.

2021년까지 삼성SDI는 전략마케팅실을 독립 부서로 운영하다가 소형 배터리(전자기기 및 이륜차에 사용되는 원통형·파우치형 리튬이온셀), 중·대형 배터리(EV 및 ESS용 각형·원통형), 전자재료 등 3개 사업부로 분리했다. 각 사업부 내에서도 마케팅 활동은 용도와 형태별로 따로 운영된 것으로 전해졌다.

“This shift allows for more streamlined and efficient supply agreements, such as ‘package deals’ with global OEMs like General Motors and Tesla, which have been seeking multiple battery form factors and applications,” the source added.

이 변화로 GM, 테슬라 등 다양한 배터리 형태와 용도를 찾는 글로벌 OEM들과 ‘패키지 딜’ 형태의 공급 계약을 보다 효율적으로 추진할 수 있게 됐다고 소식통은 덧붙였다.

The restructuring also signals that Samsung SDI is adopting a more aggressive approach to securing corporate orders compared to rivals LG Energy Solution and SK On, which continue to operate separate sales teams under each business division.

이번 구조 개편은 LG에너지솔루션과 SK온이 여전히 사업부별로 영업팀을 운영하는 것과 달리, 삼성SDI가 기업 수주 확보에 있어 더욱 공격적인 접근을 하고 있음을 시사한다.

Samsung SDI’s renewed push comes after two consecutive quarterly operating losses, largely due to weak demand for EV batteries from OEMs and reduced profitability in the US ESS market, partly tied to tariffs on automobiles and related components.

삼성SDI의 이번 수주 확대 전략은 OEM의 전기차 배터리 수요 부진과 자동차·부품 관세 영향으로 미국 ESS 시장에서 수익성이 떨어지며 2분기 연속 영업 적자를 기록한 뒤에 나왔다.

During its second-quarter earnings call, the company vowed to step up efforts to win global battery orders.

삼성SDI는 2분기 실적 발표에서 글로벌 배터리 수주 확대를 위해 노력을 강화하겠다고 밝혔다.

“We have secured orders for cylindrical batteries measuring 46 millimeters in diameter for premium EVs from a leading European global OEM, and we are currently negotiating supply contracts for commercial EVs with a North American startup,” said Kim Jong-sung, executive vice president of Samsung SDI’s business management office.

“우리는 지름 46mm 프리미엄 전기차용 원통형 배터리를 유럽의 글로벌 OEM으로부터 수주했고, 현재 북미 스타트업과 상용 전기차용 공급 계약을 협상 중이다”라고 삼성SDI 경영지원실 김종성 부사장이 말했다.

He added that the company is also in talks with another major European automaker regarding entry-level EV lithium iron phosphate prismatic batteries, as well as nickel, cobalt and aluminum prismatic cells for commercial vehicles.

그는 또 다른 유럽 완성차 업체와 엔트리급 전기차용 LFP 각형 배터리, 상용차용 니켈·코발트·알루미늄 각형 배터리 공급 협상도 진행 중이라고 덧붙였다.

According to Kim Soo-hwan, head of the mid-to-large battery division, Samsung SDI has so far pursued a premium EV battery strategy but now intends to target the entry-level market as well, reflecting rapid growth in the budget EV market.

중대형 배터리 사업부 김수환 부사장은 지금까지 프리미엄 전기차 배터리 전략을 추진해왔지만, 최근 급성장 중인 저가 전기차 시장을 겨냥해 엔트리급 시장에도 진출할 계획이라고 밝혔다.

In the ESS sector, Samsung SDI plans to convert part of its first joint venture battery cell plant with Stellantis from EV to ESS production. With mass production scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, Kim emphasized that the company has already secured orders for the line through next year.

ESS 분야에서는 스텔란티스와의 첫 합작 배터리 셀 공장의 일부를 전기차용에서 ESS용으로 전환할 계획이다. 올해 4분기 양산이 시작될 예정이며, 김 부사장은 이미 내년까지 해당 라인의 수주를 확보했다고 강조했다.

ramp up: 확대하다, 강화하다

affiliated with: 계열사인, 소속된

reshuffle: 개편, 인사 이동

consolidated: 통합된

anonymity: 익명성

streamlined: 간소화된, 효율적인

profitability: 수익성

negotiating: 협상하는