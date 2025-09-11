The South Korean government said efforts to revive domestic demand may be taking hold, with credit card spending posting a sharp rise in July.

한국 정부는 내수를 회복하려는 노력이 성과를 내고 있으며, 7월 신용카드 사용액이 급격히 증가했다고 밝혔다.

In its latest monthly economic assessment, the Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance highlighted signs of recovery as policy measures begin to take effect, helping offset persistent risks that have pressured growth.

기획재정부는 최근 월간 경제 평가 보고서인 ‘그린북’에서 정책 효과로 회복의 조짐이 나타나고 있다고 강조하며, 성장을 저해하던 지속적인 위험을 상쇄하는 데 도움이 될 것이라고 밝혔다.

“Recently, our economy has continued to face concerns over delayed recovery in construction investment, hiring difficulties in vulnerable sectors and potential export slowdowns from US tariffs,” the report said. “But there are also positive signs for future recovery, such as consumer spending turning upward on the back of policy effects.”

보고서에서는 “최근 우리 경제는 건설 투자 회복 지연, 취약 부문의 고용 어려움, 미국의 관세로 인한 수출 둔화 가능성에 대한 우려에 직면해 왔다”며 “그러나 정책 효과에 힘입어 소비 지출이 증가하는 등 향후 회복에 긍정적인 신호도 있다”고 전했다.

Preliminary data showed domestic credit card spending climbed 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier, the fastest growth since February’s 6.8 percent gain.

예비 자료에 따르면 7월 국내 신용카드 사용액은 전년 동월 대비 6.3% 증가해 2월의 6.8% 이후 가장 빠른 증가율을 기록했다.

The ministry interpreted the rebound as a sign of a broader revival in private consumption, building on last month’s improvement in consumer sentiment. In July, the Green Book had flagged sentiment gains as a positive signal, marking a shift from the caution it maintained earlier in the year amid political uncertainty following December’s martial law declaration.

기획재정부는 이번 반등을 민간 소비의 전반적인 회복 신호로 해석했으며, 이는 지난달 소비자 심리 개선을 기반으로 한 것이다. 지난해 12월 계엄령 선포 이후 정치적 불확실성 속에서 신중한 입장을 유지하다가, 올해 7월 그린북에서는 소비자 심리 개선을 긍정적 신호로 지목하며 입장 변화를 나타냈다.

That brighter backdrop was reflected in headline growth figures. Korea’s economy rebounded in the second quarter, expanding 0.6 percent as both domestic demand and net exports recovered, snapping back from a 0.2 percent contraction in the first quarter.

이러한 밝은 배경은 주요 성장 지표에도 반영됐다. 한국 경제는 올해 2분기에 내수와 순수출이 모두 회복되며 0.6% 성장했는데, 이는 1분기의 0.2% 역성장에서 반등한 수치다.

To give an impetus to demand, the government has rolled out two supplementary budgets this year aimed at boosting consumption and supporting struggling industries.

정부는 수요에 동력을 불어넣기 위해 올해 두 차례 추가경정예산을 편성, 소비를 촉진하고 어려움을 겪는 산업을 지원하는 것을 목표로 했다.

The second, approved last month, allocated over 13 trillion won ($9.4 billion) for “livelihood recovery coupons” that will provide cash handouts to all South Koreans. The first batch of stimulus vouchers was distributed in July, with spending reflected in that month’s data.

지난달 국회를 통과한 두 번째 추경은 ‘민생 회복 쿠폰’을 위해 13조 원(약 940억 달러)을 배정했으며, 이는 전 국민에게 현금 지급으로 이어졌다. 첫 번째 지원금은 7월에 배포됐고, 지출 내역이 7월 통계에 반영됐다.

Other sectors also showed improvement. Chinese tourist arrivals in July jumped 36.2 percent from a year earlier, the first time growth has exceeded 30 percent since January. The Composite Consumer Sentiment Index rose for a fourth month to 110.8 in July, up 2.1 points from June. A reading above 100 indicates more optimism than pessimism.

다른 부문에서도 개선세가 보였다. 7월 중국인 관광객 수는 전년 동월 대비 36.2% 증가해 1월 이후 처음으로 증가율이 30%를 넘어섰다. 소비자심리지수는 7월에 110.8로 4개월 연속 상승했으며, 이는 6월보다 2.1포인트 높은 수치였다. 100을 넘으면 낙관론이 비관론보다 우세함을 의미한다.

Still, domestic car sales growth slowed to 2 percent in July from 8 percent in June.

그러나 국내 자동차 판매 증가율은 6월의 8%에서 7월에는 2%로 둔화했다.

“The government will swiftly implement the supplementary budget and focus all resources on ensuring that the stimulus coupons serve as a catalyst for boosting domestic demand, including consumption and regional economies,” the ministry said, adding it will also commit to guarding against trade risks and supporting companies affected by US tariffs.

기획재정부는 “정부는 추가경정예산을 신속히 집행하고, 소비와 지역 경제를 포함한 내수 진작을 위한 촉매제가 되도록 모든 자원을 집중하겠다”고 밝히며, 무역 리스크 방지와 미국의 관세로 타격을 입은 기업을 지원하는 데에도 힘쓰겠다고 덧붙였다.

