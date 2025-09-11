Diplomatic theater often flatters before it unsettles. The summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday ended with smiles, jokes about golf and talk of shipyards.

외교 무대는 종종 아첨으로 시작해 불안을 남긴다. 지난 월요일 워싱턴에서 열린 이재명 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 간 정상회담은 웃음과 골프 농담, 조선소 이야기 속에 마무리됐다.

Yet beneath the conviviality lay reminders that the most difficult chapters of the alliance — from trade disputes to security dilemmas — remain unwritten. The challenge for Seoul is to turn a promising opening into something more durable than a handshake photo.

그러나 화기애애한 분위기 뒤에는 통상 갈등부터 안보 딜레마까지 동맹의 가장 어려운 과제들이 여전히 풀리지 않은 채 남아 있다는 냉엄한 현실이 있었다. 한국의 과제는 희망적인 출발을 단순한 ‘악수 사진’이 아닌 지속 가능한 성과로 바꾸는 일이다.

Lee seems to have achieved his first goal: leaving a strong impression on the mercurial American leader. By flattering Trump as a global “peacemaker” and even offering to serve as his “pacemaker,” Lee projected pragmatism and avoided confrontation. His willingness to champion the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” initiative gave Trump something tangible, rooting the rapport in economic cooperation rather than abstractions.

이 대통령은 첫 목표를 달성한 듯하다. 변덕스러운 미국 대통령에게 강한 인상을 남긴 것이다. 트럼프 대통령을 세계적 ‘피스 메이커’라 치켜세우고, 심지어 그의 ‘페이스 메이커’가 되겠다고 한 발언은 실용주의를 보여주며 정면 충돌을 피했다. 또한 ‘미국 조선업을 다시 위대하게’라는 트럼프식 구호에 동참하겠다는 의지는 추상적 수사가 아닌 경제 협력이라는 구체적 토대 위에 관계를 뿌리내리게 했다.

The atmospherics matter.

분위기는 중요하다.

Trump, who hours earlier had hinted at a “purge or revolution” in South Korea, quickly shifted tone under Lee’s calibrated charm. By the end of the meeting, he was praising Korea’s leadership and talking up cooperation. That Lee could steady the room and prevent the summit from derailing was no small feat, especially given Trump’s appetite for surprise.

불과 몇 시간 전만 해도 한국에서 ‘숙청이나 혁명’을 거론하던 트럼프 대통령은, 이 대통령의 조율된 매력에 금세 어조를 바꿨다. 회담 말미에는 한국의 리더십을 치하하고 협력을 강조했다. 회담의 탈선을 막고 분위기를 안정시킨 것만으로도 큰 성과였다. 돌발 변수를 즐기는 트럼프 대통령을 상대했다는 점에서 더욱 그렇다.

But atmospherics do not substitute for policy. The summit sidestepped the most sensitive questions. Trump’s insistence that the United States should hold title to land used by American forces in South Korea was an unwelcome reminder of his transactional instincts. Lee could only deflect.

그러나 분위기가 정책을 대신할 수는 없다. 정상회담은 가장 민감한 쟁점을 피해 갔다. 트럼프 대통령이 주한미군 부지 소유권을 미국이 가져야 한다고 주장한 것은 그의 거래 본능을 적나라하게 드러낸 대목이었다. 이 대통령은 이를 애써 비껴갈 수밖에 없었다.

Similarly, while both leaders spoke warmly about resuming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, no one outlined a strategy for reconciling Trump’s personal diplomacy with Seoul’s security needs. A Trump–Kim reunion may rekindle spectacle, but it could push South Korea to the margins on its own peninsula.

마찬가지로, 두 정상은 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 대화 재개에 호의적인 발언을 했지만, 트럼프 대통령의 개인 외교와 서울의 안보 필요를 어떻게 조율할 것인지에 대한 전략은 제시되지 않았다. 트럼프 대통령과 김 위원장의 회담이 다시 열리면 또 한 번의 이벤트는 가능하겠지만, 한국은 정작 한반도에서 소외될 위험에 직면할 수 있다.

flatter: 아첨하다

joke: 농담하다

shipyard: 조선소

conviviality: 유쾌함

alliance: 동맹

impression: 인식

mercurial: 변덕스러운

cooperation: 협력

purge: 숙청

revolution: 혁명

charm: 매력

derail: 탈선하다

substitute: 대신하다

sensitive: 민감한

instinct: 본능

resume: 재개하다

diplomacy: 외교

security: 안보