South Korea said that a charter plane carrying South Korean workers will leave Atlanta, Georgia at Thursday noon.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement but gave no further details. Airport officials at Atlanta earlier said the return flight with the workers on board planned for Wednesday had been canceled.

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were rounded up in the Sept. 4 raid at the battery factory under construction at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant. U.S. authorities released video showing some being shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists, causing shock and a sense of betrayal among many in South Korea, a key US ally.

South Korea’s government later said it reached an agreement with the US for the release of the workers. (AP)

