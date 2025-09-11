With “KPop Demon Hunters” becoming a global sensation, more foreign tourists in South Korea are spending on cultural experiences, a new study reveals. Shinhan Card’s Big Data Research Center analyzed credit card usage by tourists from Taiwan, the US, Japan and China in the first seven months of 2024 and 2025.

The comparison shows a sharp rise in spending on Korean lifestyle experiences, K-beauty services and medical tourism. Shinhan attributes this to the growing desire among foreigners to experience Korean culture firsthand.

One standout is the instant photo studio Life 4 Cuts, which saw a 65 percent jump in usage. Spending at Mmuseums also rose by 37 percent, influenced by merchandise like Derpy Tiger, a character featured in Netflix movie “KPop Demon Hunters.”

K-beauty and medical services are seeing more interest too. Visits to plastic surgery clinics rose by 16 percent, dermatology by 11 percent and nail salons by 17 percent. Foreigners also shopped more at Olive Young (up 41 percent), Daiso (18 percent) and convenience stores (29 percent).