The European Union is considering a faster phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Moscow, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, following U.S. pressure to stop buying Russian oil.

EU officials are currently in Washington to discuss coordination on new Russia sanctions with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump, seeking to end Russia's war with Ukraine, told European leaders last week to stop buying oil from Russia, a White House official said. He has also urged the EU to hit China and India with up to 100% tariffs in order to pressure Moscow.

In her State of the Union address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen said that as part of the 19th package of Russia sanctions now being prepared, "we are particularly looking at phasing out Russian fossil fuels faster, the shadow fleet and third countries".

The EU has already banned imports of seaborne crude oil from Russia - which covers more than 90% of its Russian oil imports - and imposed a price cap on Russian oil trade.

The bloc is now negotiating legal proposals to completely phase out imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028, starting with new purchases and short-term contracts next year.

Sanctions could bring forward these deadlines, but Hungary and Slovakia have so far opposed such measures on gas imports, which they say would raise energy prices.

EU countries agree sanctions by unanimity, while other legal proposals can be passed with support from a reinforced majority of countries.

As Russia's most lucrative exports, fuel revenues have helped Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

Hungary and Slovakia import around 200,000-250,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, equivalent to around 3% of EU oil demand.

EU purchases of Russian gas remain far bigger. Europe is expected to purchase around 13% of its gas from Russia this year, down from roughly 45% before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to EU figures. (Reuters-Yonhap)