At least eight people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a military base in the northern border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, the Ministry of National Defense said, with authorities suspecting the blast was caused by the detonation of a training explosive.

The explosion took place at about 3:29 p.m. at the Army base in the city northwest of Seoul.

According to a source close to the matter, the Army base had been conducting a training exercise when an explosive used for instructional purposes detonated during the drill.

Military authorities said they were working to contain the situation and are investigating the exact cause of the accident based on the initial reports received.