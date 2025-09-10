Benchmark index tops 3,300 for first time in four years as investors bet on policy support, tax relief

South Korea’s stock market is surging to unprecedented heights as President Lee Jae Myung marks his first 100 days in office, with the benchmark Kospi touching an all-time intraday high of 3,317.77 on Wednesday.

The rally is stoking expectations that Lee’s pledge to usher in a “Kospi 5,000” era could be more than rhetoric, as investors bet on policy support, tax relief and a friendlier environment for capital markets.

The Kospi stood at 3,313.51 as of 2 p.m., up 53.46 points or 1.64 percent from the previous trading day. The benchmark index kicked off trading at 3,272.2, extending the rally from the previous session. Shortly after the opening bell, the index quickly exceeded its previous year-high of 3,288.26 set on July 15.

The index continued its gain and eventually surpassed the 3,300-point mark as well, climbing to an all-time high of 3,317.77 as of press time. The index last rose above the 3,300-point level over four years ago in July 2021.

Foreign investors led the rally, net buying shares worth 1.08 trillion won ($779.1 million) on the market. Institutional investors were also net buyers, purchasing shares amounting to 752.4 billion won. Retail investors were the only net sellers on the market, dumping off 1.82 trillion for profit taking.

The rally came a day after the Kospi wrapped up trading at 3,260.05 on Tuesday, surging past the previous year-high set on July 30.

The rebound was largely driven by renewed expectations for policy changes, such as the easing of capital gains tax rules for major shareholders.

Although the Finance Ministry had earlier proposed lowering the threshold for capital gains tax on stock holdings from 5 billion won to 1 billion won — effectively tightening taxation — the government is now expected to drop the reform to boost the domestic stock market.

Lee is expected to announce the measure at a press conference scheduled for Thursday, marking his first 100 days in the office.

Market participants are interpreting the shift in the policy stance as a reaffirmation of the government’s pledge to usher in a “Kospi 5,000” era, suggesting that various policies may follow to achieve this goal.

Following the inauguration of the Lee administration on June 4, the Kospi index rose 20.79 percent up until Tuesday, bolstered by the anticipation of policy support, data from the Korea Exchange showed. The surge marks the sharpest increase observed under any recent administration over a similar time period.

“The current 5 billion won threshold for the capital gains tax on major shareholders is likely to be maintained,” Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Hana Securities, said.

“As proactive government intervention and policy support for capital markets have become common in global markets, the South Korean government’s willingness to align with the trend would be effective in enhancing the competitiveness of the domestic capital market.”

Escalated hopes for a US interest rate cut and a rebound in tech stocks also fueled the rally.

Most of the large-cap stocks on the Kospi were on the rise. Shares of market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were trading higher as of press time.

Meanwhile, the secondary bourse Kosdaq was trading at 830.93 as of 2 p.m., up 6.11 points or 0.74 percent from the previous trading session. It surged as high as 831.39 as of press time.