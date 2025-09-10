The son of Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong will renounce his US citizenship and enlist in the South Korean Navy next month, according to local news reports on Wednesday.

Lee Ji-ho is scheduled to enter the 139th class of the Naval Officer Candidate School on Oct. 15. He reportedly gave up his American nationality in order to fulfill his compulsory military duty. His service is to last 39 months.

After completing 11 weeks of training, he is expected to be commissioned as a Navy ensign on Dec. 1.

Born in the US in 2000, Lee held dual Korean and American citizenship. He graduated from high school in Canada and later enrolled at a university in Paris, continuing his studies in the US as an exchange student.