IU's agency Edam Entertainment announced that the singer dropped a new single, “Bye, Summer,” on Wednesday.

The singer and songwriter co-wrote the melody and lyrics of the song, bidding farewell to the season.

“Bye, Summer” hit Melon’s Top 100 at No. 9, despite the unexpected release. She first unveiled the song at her show in Seoul last year and may perform it again at her fan meetup in the capital this weekend.

She also opened a pop-up store in Seoul on Wednesday, which runs through Sept. 21 under the name “Found at Eight.” The event will offer visitors a range of experiences, from media exhibits and photo booths to merchandise inspired by the musician and her fan club character.

IU is currently shooting for the series titled “21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife,” which airs next year.