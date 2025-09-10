BoyNextDoor certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its second physical single in the country, “Boylife,” agency KOZ Entertainment said Wednesday.

The rookie group’s single logged 250,000 shipments following its release in August. The album topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined album rankings, selling more than 300,000 copies in the first week, a first this year for an international artist.

The six-member team’s latest album in Korea is its fourth EP “No Genre” from May. The seven-track set fronted by “I Feel Good” also swept the Oricon charts and ranked No. 62 on the Billboard 200. The EP sold over a million copies in five days, becoming the group’s second million-selling album.