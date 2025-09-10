Twice logged 100 million YouTube views for its “Strategy (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” music video last week, label JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.

The music video is the group’s 25th to reach the milestone and further cements Twice as the female group with the most music videos to achieve the feat.

“Strategy” was the title track from the group's 14th EP that rolled out in December. It has stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for seven weeks, ranking No. 59 on the chart dated Sept. 13 after peaking at No. 51 the previous week. Boosted by the popularity of Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters,” which featured the song, the single rose to No. 32 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Separately, Twice will fly over to Tokyo next week for its “This Is For” world tour.