'Squid Game' star accepted the honor at the Toronto International Film Festival's 50th anniversary gala

Lee Byung-hun became the first Korean actor to receive the Special Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, marking a milestone for Korean cinema at the festival's 50th anniversary celebration.

The award was presented by director Park Chan-wook at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Lee joined an elite group of honorees including Jodie Foster, Guillermo del Toro and filmmaker Hikari.

"I began my acting career 35 years ago in television dramas. But in my heart, I always had a love for film," Lee said in English during his acceptance speech. He credited Park's 2000 film "Joint Security Area" as the moment he realized his dream of becoming a film actor.

Lee and Park reunited at the festival to present their third collaboration, "No Other Choice," which had its North American premiere as a gala presentation. The dark comedy, based on Donald Westlake's novel "The Ax," follows an unemployed manager who resorts to eliminating his competitors for a job.

"This was a story I first heard from him more than 15 years ago. And finally, it's being brought to life on screen," Lee said of the project. "I believe this is a story that must be seen."

The actor closed his speech by dedicating the award to his homeland. "I humbly accept it not just as an award for myself, but as recognition of the proud achievements and growth Korean culture has made throughout the world."

TIFF praised Lee as a "global sensation" who has achieved massive success across film and television in both Korea and Hollywood. The Special Tribute Award recognizes outstanding contributions to global cinema and has previously honored figures like Hong Kong's Andy Lau and China's Zhao Tao.

"No Other Choice" premiered at Venice in late August and will open the 30th Busan International Film Festival on Sept. 17, with Lee serving as the first male solo opening night host in the festival's history. The film hits Korean theaters Sept. 24.