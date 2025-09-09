LG Electronics on Tuesday said it aims to deploy its webOS-powered in-car infotainment platform in 20 million vehicles by 2030 as it seeks to lead the fast-growing software-defined vehicle market.

The plan was announced at IAA Mobility 2025, a major global automotive fair taking place Tuesday to Sunday in Munich, Germany. The tech giant shared its vision to expand its signature infotainment system, Automotive Content Platform.

“Based on webOS, which is used on more than 240 million smart TVs, this auto platform is developed to extend the entertainment experience from the home into the car,” Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG vehicle solutions division, said at the session titled “Redefining the In-Cabin Experience: Why the Automotive Content Ecosystem Matters.”

“We will continue to strengthen collaboration with various content partners to create a rich, scalable service ecosystem, and we aim to supply our in-vehicle webOS content platform to 20 million vehicles by 2030 to lead the SDV market,” he said, adding that LG envisions vehicles becoming “living spaces on wheels” centered on user experience, rather than mere means of transportation.

As part of these efforts, LG announced a partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox and Zoom to integrate their services into the ACP. Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service for downloads and cloud play, will be available on the platform. Subscribers to the top-tier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan will be able to play hit titles such as “Doom: The Dark Ages” and “Forza Horizon 5” in their cars.

LG has also partnered with Zoom to turn cars into mobile workspaces. A Zoom app will be added to the ACP, allowing in-car video meetings and efficient work on the move.

Additionally, users can access LG Channels, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Tving, Wavve, Pinkfong Baby Shark Kids World, Free Games by PlayWorks and Haystack News on the ACP. The company also plans to add art streaming service Vasari, Rakuten TV, Germany’s Joyn and Japan’s U-NEXT by the year-end.

Beyond infotainment, LG said it has equipped the car with a safety-focused, in-cabin sensing solution to help protect drivers, as well as telematics for large-scale data collection, completing a full SDV offering.