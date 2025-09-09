For "KPop Demon Hunters" fans who have already visited Seoul’s iconic landmarks shown in the movie and bought Huntrix-themed merchandise, it is time to enjoy a singing and dance competition featuring Netflix’s mega-hit film on Sunday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Tuesday that the city will host the 2025 Seoul Hunters Festival at Seoul Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, on Sunday afternoon, starting from 6 p.m.

The event is set to feature 10 teams of Korean and overseas participants — including Naebok Boy, an elementary school student-centered group which earned 9 million views after singing “Golden” in a YouTube video — showcasing cover performances of “KPop Demon Hunters” original soundtrack and choreography.

According to the city government, participants were selected from different continents, including Asia, Europe, North and South America. Online performances will be livestreamed for global competitors unable to attend in person.

The competition will be divided into two categories — dance and vocal — and will be held in five different rounds, each featuring iconic “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack hits “Love Me Right,” “Love, Maybe,” Soda Pop,” “Your Idol” and “Golden.”

After the performances, the top four teams will be determined considering judges’ scores and audience reactions.

Another highlight of the festival is the interactive K-pop experience, in which fans can join in a “Soda Pop” choreography lesson led by professional dancers.

Dance lovers can join a random K-pop play dance program where both spectators and contest participants dance together to popular K-pop tracks.

Taekwondo performance team K-Tigers, which contributed to action scenes and choreography in the film “KPop Demon Hunters,” is scheduled to hold a special performance combining taekwondo and K-pop dance moves to the global hit tracks “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol.”

The 2025 Seoul Hunters Festival is free for visitors of all ages.