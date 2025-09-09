82Major is gearing up to release a new album next month, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

The boy band's agency, Great M Entertainment, confirmed the October return but did not provide further details.

The six-member act released its third EP, “Silence Syndrome,” in April, with the music video for lead track “Takeover” garnering over 7 million views on YouTube. The remaining three tracks on the mini album were all co-written by the members.

The band also has an ongoing solo single project, where members release singles ahead of a new album. Nam Seongmo dropped his track, “Pinterest Luv,” last month. He co-authored the hip-hop and R&B duet with singer and songwriter Moon Sujin.

On Sept. 20, 82Major will meet and greet fans in Seoul at its first fan meeting in South Korea.