Tomorrow X Together hit the milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify for the 17th time with “Over the Moon,” Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

The band reached nine digits on Sunday with the dreamy love song that was also the lead track from its seventh EP, “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary.” The mini album, released in November 2024, entered Billboard 200 at No. 2 and stayed on the main albums chart for three more weeks. The album swept all of Oricon’s album rankings as well.

Meanwhile, the five idols flew to the US on Sunday for their fourth international tour under the banner “Act: Tomorrow.” They kicked off the tour with two shows in Seoul last month and will visit seven cities in the US and three in Japan through the end of this year.