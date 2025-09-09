Taemin of SHINee gave fans a visual taste of his upcoming digital single “Veil,” via his agency Big Planet Made Entertainment.

Two batches of teaser photographs, themed “Dry” and “Plastic," highlighted the performer exuding reserved cool vibes. The pictures raised expectations for the solo effort that will portray him hiding behind a cover, caught between desire and fear.

“Veil” will drop on Sept. 13 and signal the launch of his solo Japan tour named after it. The Japan trip will begin with three shows in Yokohama, Japan, and continue in four more cities for eight shows.

The digital single is his first solo release in over a year, after his fifth solo EP “Eternal.” The mini album marked ten years of his solo career and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 38 regions.