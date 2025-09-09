Baek Gang-hyun, a 12-year-old prodigy who first captured South Korea's attention at just 32 months old on a TV show, said in a recent video that he is preparing to apply to the University of Oxford in England.

He posted a video titled "I'm applying to Oxford University" on his YouTube channel, saying that he has been preparing for International Advanced Level courses for the past year and a half. The International AS and A levels are recognized as equivalent to the UK Board General Certificate of Education AS and A levels.

"I've recently gotten the highest A* grade in the four subjects of mathematics, further mathematics, physics and chemistry. ... I wish to be accepted at the department of computer science at Oxford, and I've heard that my grades are in the top 1 percent," he said. Baek said he plans to take the Mathematics Admissions Test for Oxford on Oct. 23, saying he has been getting 98 to 100 percent in mock questions for the test.

The video showed the document displaying grades he received on the June examination.

One possible hiccup, he said, was that potential admissions to UK universities is conducted via the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, explaining that the age requirement for registration to the service is 13 years old and that he has been contacting the UCAS and Oxford's admissions department for help.

Results for the admission process are expected in January.

Baek, born on Nov. 12, 2012, made a name for himself through frequent TV appearances since he was just 32 months old. He reportedly received the highest possible score of 163 in the Korean version of the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale for children, in the test he took in January 2019.

In March 2023 Baek was accepted at Seoul Science High School, one of the most prestigious high schools for students studying in the fields of science and technology. But he dropped out of the school in August of that year, saying he felt himself "becoming a problem-solving machine" and that he wanted to pursue creative work outside of school.

It was later found that Baek had trouble adapting to the school, including issues with team projects. His parents said that Baek was subject to bullying from his classmates and that a parent of another student had sent a threatening letter to the family.

The parent reportedly later sent a letter of apology, admitting that most of the accusations in the previous letter were groundless. An investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education concluded without finding clear evidence of bullying.