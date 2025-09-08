Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Philippine counterpart Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industry.

Ahn held the meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue held earlier in the day, according to the defense ministry.

During the meeting, Ahn thanked the Southeast Asian nation for participating in the 1950-53 Korean War as the first among Asian countries and for its continued role as a member of the UN Command.

The two ministers also agreed to further expand bilateral defense cooperation under the strategic partnership established last year.

Ahn and Teodoro noted that leading South Korean firms have taken part in the Philippines' military modernization projects, contributing to strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee met with his Turkish counterpart, Musa Heybet, and vowed to beef up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including military training, intelligence sharing, high-level exchanges and technology.

Lee also called for Turkey's support toward establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and achieving the denuclearization of the North.

In a subsequent summit between Lee and his Finnish counterpart, Esa Pulkkinen, the two vice ministers agreed to step up cooperation in defense science and technology and the arms industry, in light of increased exports of South Korean K9 self-propelled howitzers to the country since 2017.

Separately, South Korea's arms procurement agency chief met with Canada's deputy defense minister Stefanie Beck to discuss enhancing bilateral arms cooperation, following a South Korean firm being shortlisted for Canada's patrol submarine project. (Yonhap)