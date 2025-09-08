Seoul shares closed higher for a fifth straight session Monday as weaker-than-expected US jobs data boosted appetites for risky assets on expectations of US rate cuts. The Korean won rose slightly against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 14.47 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 3,219.59.

Trading volume was moderate at 366.37 million shares worth 8.15 trillion won ($5.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 542 to 324.

Institutions and foreigners bought a net 77.68 billion won and 230.37 billion won worth of shares, respectively, while retail investors offloaded a net 384.96 billion won.

"Weaker-than-expected US jobs data revived expectations for several Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, fueling demand for risky assets despite concerns over an economic slowdown," Hwang Jun-ho, an analyst at Sangsangin Investment & Securities Co., said over the phone.

In Seoul, technology shares led the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.86 percent to 70,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.28 percent to 277,000 won.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 3.37 percent to 951,000 won, and state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 2.31 percent to 37,600 won.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.68 percent to 218,500 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia slipped 1.59 percent to 104,900 won.

The two automakers extended losses after a raid last week at a Hyundai Motor plant in the US state of Georgia, where about 475 workers, including over 300 South Koreans, have been detained over alleged visa regulation violations.

Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai shed 0.97 percent to 143,300 won and national flag carrier Korean Air dropped 0.42 percent to 23,550 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,390.60 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 0.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)