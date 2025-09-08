The National Dance Company of Korea will restage "Book of the Dead" (2024) from Sept. 17 to 20 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater of the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul.

The production draws inspiration from the Tibetan Buddhist scripture "Bardo Thodol," commonly known as "The Tibetan Book of the Dead," a spiritual guide for navigating the afterlife.

Choreographed by the state dance company's artistic director Kim Jong-deok, "Book of the Dead" is Kim’s first work as artistic director since assuming the post in April 2023.

Kim credits part of his vision to "Bardo," a work by Taiwanese artist Chia-Wei Hsu that combined readings from the scripture with filmed projections of spirits during the COVID-19 years.

“During the pandemic, we were reminded that life and death are not separate,” Kim said in an interview with The Korea Herald. “Rather than associating death only with sorrow, I wanted to encourage audiences to think about living today well.”

Kim translates the metaphysical journey into dance. The piece unfolds in three parts: Act I follows the soul as it crosses into the afterworld; Act II revisits memories of life, mingling joy and grief, regret and resignation; and Act III concludes with a cycle of repeated gestures symbolizing the continuum between life and death.

For this revival, the staging has been tightened and the cast shuffled. The performance has been shortened from 75 to 65 minutes, and while the premiere featured two men in the role of the deceased, this edition rotates five principal dancers regardless of gender.

An open rehearsal, including commentary from Kim, will be held Thursday, giving the audience a preview of the work.

"The Book of the Dead" runs Sept. 17 through 20.