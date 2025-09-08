Girl group Katseye hit a milestone 200 million streams on Spotify for “Gabriela” last week, Hybe said Monday, citing platform data.

It is the third song from the rookie group to achieve the feat, following “Touch” and “Gnarly,” and did so in 77 days, the fastest time to 200 million streams for the six-member act.

“Gabriela” is a side track from the group's second EP, “Beautiful Chaos,” and ranks No. 63 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated Sept. 6. The single had been gaining on the main songs chart, entering at No. 76 and climbing to No. 72 before the nine-rung leap.

The multinational rookie act also took home the trophy for Push performance of the year from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The group performed “Gnarly” at the award ceremony’s preshow.