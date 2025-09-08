Rose of Blackpink won the song of the year trophy Monday at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with solo single “APT.,” a breakout hit from last year.

She collected the "moon person" trophy at the New York ceremony in a buttery yellow strapless sequined dress and decked out in diamonds.

Fanning with her hand trying to calm herself down, she began the acceptance speech by thanking her "absolute idol and incredible teacher" Bruno Mars, who collaborated with her on the track: “Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I’m really, really forever grateful for you, and our friendship, and everything.”

The artist dedicated the award to her “16-year-old self, who dreamed, and to those who have watched me grow.”

This was her first VMA win as a solo performer. She was nominated for eight categories in total in this year’s awards.

In 2020, Blackpink picked up a VMA for the first time and was named group of the year in 2023.