Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visited the country's main bourse operator Monday and promised the government's utmost respect for the capital market.

Kim visited the Korea Exchange office in Yeouido, western Seoul, and held a meeting with KRX Chairman Jeong Eun-bo, standing members of the Financial Services Commission and analysts from major securities companies.

"The government will do its best to enhance economic vitality through the promotion of the inflow of funds into the capital market and other productive sectors and to establish a virtuous circle structure that then returns the fruits of growth to investors," the prime minister said. "We will become a government that respects the capital market more than any previous government."

Kim said the country's economy is faced with structural challenges at home and abroad but the government will work to meet the expectations of the capital market. (Yonhap)