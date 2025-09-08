Thailand’s biggest cultural showcase in South Korea wrapped up Sunday after drawing thousands of visitors to Cheonggye Plaza in downtown Seoul, marking expanding cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries as the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025, held on Sept. 6 and 7, was hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul and supported by both Thai and Korean government partners. This year’s edition, held under the theme “Discover Thailand,” was the largest since the festival’s launch in 2015, according to organizers.

In his opening address on Saturday, Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat described the festival as “a powerful platform for showcasing Thai culture, innovation and creativity in the heart of global soft power.” He noted that the 10th anniversary edition featured not only beloved cultural staples such as Muay Thai and Thai cuisine but also new additions like an “Innovation Zone” to spotlight Thailand’s growing startup scene.

Dusit Manapan, adviser to Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, recalled that Thailand was one of the first countries to send troops to Korea during the Korean War. He highlighted how bilateral relations have since expanded into a “strategic partnership” covering trade, tourism, education and culture. “At the heart of this relationship is the friendship between our peoples,” he said.

Korea’s first vice minister for culture, sports and tourism, Kim Young-soo, echoed those sentiments, calling the festival “a vivid example of cultural diplomacy” and praising growing collaboration in creative sectors such as film, webtoons and digital content.

The two-day event combined traditional performances with modern entertainment. Visitors enjoyed Thai classical dances, a 593-meter parade featuring Thai communities from across Korea, and a fan-favorite Muay Thai demonstration by global martial arts icon Buakaw Banchamek. More than 80 booths offered authentic Thai street food, crafts, wellness experiences and travel information.

The main stage showcased some of Thailand’s leading T-pop acts, including Korapat "Nanon" Kirdpan, Ally and Atlas, alongside collaborative stages with Korean performers such as girl group Queenz Eye.

Admission was free, and large crowds gathered throughout the weekend despite persistent rain on Saturday and limited vehicle access in the Cheonggyecheon area. Organizers thanked dozens of Thai and Korean volunteers and community groups who contributed to the event’s success.