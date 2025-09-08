The defense ministry will hold a ceremony Monday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Command and honor the sacrifice of UN troops during the 1950-53 Korean War, the ministry said.

The UNC was launched in 1950 following the outbreak of the three-year conflict as a US-led multinational command responsible for maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, as well as facilitating cooperation among allied nations.

Monday's ceremony, hosted by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, will bring together ministerial and vice ministerial officials from 22 nations, including the defense chiefs of the Philippines and South Africa, according to the ministry.

"South Korea was able to rise from the ruins of the war and achieve development thanks to the noble sacrifice and devotion of the UNC and war veterans of UN forces from 22 nations," Ahn said, vowing to remember the spirit of solidarity and work together with the international community to defend peace.

Alongside the senior officials, descendants of Korean War veterans from Colombia, France and Germany were also set to attend the event.

More than 1.9 million service members from UNC member states, including the United States, Britain and Australia, provided combat, medical and logistical support during the Korean War, which technically has never ended, as a peace treaty was not signed. (Yonhap)