MUNICH, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CATL Open Day, the company unveiled Shenxing Pro, the world's first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that can achieve sustained high voltage supply, maintained power, no fire, and no smoke after thermal runaway. Designed to meet Europe's e-mobility needs, Shenxing Pro sets new benchmarks in safety, lifespan, range, and superfast-charging, positioning it as the optimal solution for the Europe's rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Addressing Europe's EV Market Challenges

EV adoption in Europe is accelerating at pace. According to SNE and MarkLines, Europe's EV penetration rate rose from 23% to 26% in the first half of 2025, with projections suggesting it will hit 29% by year-end. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects EV sales across Europe to reach 4 million units this year, up from 3.2 million in 2024.

However, persistent consumer concerns remain. McKinsey's 2025 Consumer Mobility Pulse Survey highlights key barriers: high costs, battery lifespan, range limitations, charging infrastructure gaps and battery safety. Shenxing Pro directly addresses these barriers, delivering performance and safety tailored to Europe's diverse driving needs.

Revolutionizing E-Mobility with Breakthrough Battery Technology

Shenxing Pro, equipped with CATL's proprietary NP 3.0 Technology, represents a leap forward in battery innovation. With comprehensive advancements in levels of chemistry, mechanical structure, system and control, it offers two variants:

Shenxing Pro Super Long Life & Long Range Battery: The world's first LFP battery to deliver a 758 km WLTP range and a record-breaking 12-year / 1,000,000 km lifespan, driving breakthroughs in battery lifespan and range performance. With 9% degradation after the first 200,000 km, it is perfectly tailored to support Europe's leasing markets.

Shenxing Pro Super-Fast Charging Battery: It charges 478 km WLTP range in just 10 minutes—equivalent to 0.8 km per second—establishing it as the leading superfast-charging LFP battery in Europe. Delivering 830 kW with 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds even at 20% state of charge (SOC), it achieves thrilling performance and enduring reliability across varied conditions. It maintains exceptional performance in extreme cold, achieving 410 km of range in 20 minutes at –20°C. Backed by up to a 10-year / 240,000 km warranty, it redefines the standards of superfast-charging resilience.

Both variants leverage CATL's proprietary NP 3.0 technology, the pinnacle of CATL's seven-year evolution of No Propagation (NP) safety innovations. Recognized as the world's best-in-class safety performance, NP 3.0 enables sustained high-voltage supply for over an hour post-thermal runaway, maintains the vehicle's speed, allowing drivers to calmly navigate their vehicles away from danger zones and ensures no flames and no smoke. As L3 and L4 autonomous driving shifts more accident responsibility to vehicle systems, Shenxing Pro ensures uninterrupted power and system continuity in emergencies, meeting the elevated safety and risk response demands of this era.

Shenxing Pro incorporates CATL's innovative Wave cells, which feature a raised shoulder design and space-sharing technology. This is the world's first battery that allows cooling systems and fixation to be applied from any direction, as opposed to only having limited choice before. It achieves omnidirectional vibration suppression, boosting battery pack stiffness by 25% and doubling durability. Shenxing Pro breaks traditional Cell-to-Body (CTB) limitations through its cell design, achieving a remarkable 76% pack volume efficiency. By combining these advancements, Shenxing Pro redefines electric mobility in Europe, delivering unprecedented safety, extended range, exceptional lifespan and superfast-charging performance.

"Shenxing Pro seamlessly fuses world-class safety standards with mobility needs, delivering a safer, more efficient, and carefree experience for every journey," said Dr. Lingbo Zhu, CTO of CATL's International Business Unit. "With uncompromised range, charging, and durability, Shenxing Pro is the ultimate solution for electric mobility in Europe."

Strengthening Europe's E-Mobility Ecosystem

CATL has steadily deepened its European footprint, evolving from exporting batteries "to Europe" to building "in Europe, for Europe." With over €11 billion investment in European operations, CATL has created thousands of jobs and fostered local talent through partnerships with universities and vocational institutions.

Collaborating with over 200 carmakers worldwide, including long-standing European partners and over 1,000 European suppliers, CATL advances innovation by collaboratively integrating state-of-the-art battery technologies into electric vehicles.

"With cutting-edge technologies, diverse global operations, proven manufacturing expertise, and a mindset of open collaboration, CATL is committed to being a reliable partner to the European automotive industry. By combining our advanced capabilities with Europe's decades-long automotive expertise, we aim to go beyond 'in Europe, for Europe' and ultimately 'of Europe,' building a greener, smarter and more thriving EV ecosystem that spans from material production, battery making, remanufacturing and recycling to accelerate the region's energy transition," said Tan Libin, CCO and SVP of global business of CATL.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Mobility

With the launch of Shenxing Pro, CATL reinforces its long commitment to Europe's sustainable mobility future. Drawing on global expertise – powering over 20 million electric vehicles across more than 300 billion kilometres – CATL is driving innovation in safety, performance, and sustainability. By deepening its European presence, CATL aims to create a future-ready ecosystem, partnering with the region's automotive partners to deliver electrification that is safe, reliable, and sustainable.