First supply blueprint under President Lee stresses government’s central role in delivery

The South Korean government on Sunday unveiled a plan to supply 1.35 million new homes in Greater Seoul, which includes Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, by 2030, alongside a package of housing measures aimed at boosting supply and cooling the overheated market.

“With construction declining since 2022, housing supply conditions in Seoul and the broader capital area have been difficult,” Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said during a ministerial meeting on real estate. “Ensuring sufficient supply is essential to fundamentally stabilize the market.”

The meeting was attended by the heads of the Land and Infrastructure Ministry, the National Tax Service and other related agencies.

The announcement marks the first supply-side initiative under President Lee Jae Myung, following June 27 measures that focused on tougher loan regulations to curb demand.

The government said its top priority will be to break ground on 1.35 million homes in the capital region within the next five years. “That’s about 270,000 new homes annually — the equivalent of building a new city each year,” Land Minister Kim Yoon-duk noted.

That figure represents a significant boost from 158,000 annually between 2022 and 2024.

Kim stressed that the target refers to actual construction starts, not just permits that padded government figures in the past but failed to deliver real homes.

“Unlike past administrations, this government will set a consistent standard based on 'construction starts,' ensuring a sufficient and sustainable housing supply that meets people’s needs,” he said.

Accelerating the rollout of public housing will anchor the plan. The government aims to provide 60,000 new public homes in the capital region over the next five years, in addition to 15,000 units created by converting long-vacant office buildings into housing.

For longer-term stability, authorities will pursue timely sales of planned projects and are also reviewing an extra 30,000-unit public housing plan for the region.

Regulatory shifts are set to complement the supply push. Korea Land & Housing Corp. will stop selling public housing sites to private builders and instead develop them directly to speed up delivery. The government also pledged to tackle recurring delays in development, aiming to shorten project timelines by more than two years.

To ease population concentration in Seoul, authorities will launch high-density redevelopment of outdated public rental housing built after 1989 in major metropolitan districts. Rules will also be updated to allow unused public facility sites, government-owned land and shuttered schools to be converted into housing and community facilities.

A broader slate of urban renewal projects will accompany the plan. Redevelopment and reconstruction will be accelerated to start on 234,000 homes in the capital area over the next five years. For public urban complex projects, the sunset clause will be scrapped and floor area ratio limits eased, enabling 50,000 new homes.

The government also pledged to bolster the subdued private housing supply by easing regulations and providing financial support to improve development conditions, while expanding short-term rental housing over the next two years.

While boosting supply, the government said it will continue to curb demand through stricter lending rules and oversight of illegal market practices.

A new investigative body bringing together the Land Ministry, financial regulators, the tax agency and police will be launched to strengthen enforcement. Authorities will ramp up probes into real estate transactions to crack down on speculative behavior and improve funding transparency.

Meanwhile, the tax office pledged tougher oversight of suspicious luxury home purchases, including illegal gifting and tax evasion through children or business entities. The agency also vowed stricter monitoring of foreigners exploiting regulatory gray areas in the local property market.

The supply plan comes months after the government’s June 27 credit squeeze, which capped mortgages in regulated areas at 600 million won, banned owners of multiple homes from borrowing and cut loan guarantees for home rentals. Those steps slowed the pace of price increases but did little to reverse momentum.

Seoul apartment prices rose 0.08 percent in the first week of September from a week earlier, according to the Korea Real Estate Board, extending the climb to a 31st straight week.