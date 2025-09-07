K-pop girl group to hit the stage as guest performer on Thursday

Le Sserafim will appear on the US competition show America's Got Talent as a guest performer on Thursday (local time), according to Source Music, the group's agency, on Sunday.

This marks the second time a K-pop act has appeared on the NBC show, following BTS in September 2020, when the group delivered a prerecorded performance of their mega-hit song "Dynamite" for the Season 15 semifinals results show.

While not much has been announced about the quintet's appearance, Source Music said Le Sserafim will deliver a strong performance that lives up to their reputation as a top-tier girl group that will wow the audience.

Meanwhile, Le Sserafim embarked on its first-ever North American tour titled "2025 Le Sserafim Tour 'Easy Crazy Hot' In North America" last Thursday in Newark, New Jersey. The group will then perform for fans in Grande Prairie, Alberta; Inglewood, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas and Mexico City.

The five-member group is also gearing up to release a new album in October.