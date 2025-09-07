Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Sunday that the government will announce measures to supply homes later in the day, with the aim of stabilizing the property market.

"The government's top priority is stabilizing the housing market and ensuring the residential stability of the people," Koo told KBS in an interview, without disclosing details of the planned measures.

Koo said the government is aware of concerns over a rise in national debt, but it is time to invest in creating new growth engines for the economy as the country's potential growth rate is continuing to decrease.

Late last month, the government proposed a budget of 728 trillion won ($522 billion) for next year, aiming to significantly boost spending on research and development and artificial intelligence to drive future economic growth.

The proposal marks an 8.1 percent increase from the government's budget for this year.

South Korea's national debt is projected to climb to over 51.6 percent of its gross domestic product in 2026 from 49.1 percent this year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. (Yonhap)