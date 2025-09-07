US President Donald Trump is making preparations to visit South Korea next month to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, CNN reported Sunday, citing multiple Trump administration officials.

South Korea will host the APEC gathering in the southeastern city of Gyeongju between late October and early November, with President Lee Jae Myung inviting Trump to the event during their talks in Washington last month.

"A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration," a White House official was quoted as saying, adding the trip also aims to focus on discussions around trade, defense and civil nuclear cooperation.

The officials also said that there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the gathering but no firm plans are in place, according to CNN.

Trump's possible attendance at the APEC gathering has raised speculation about a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after the US president voiced hopes to meet Kim this year during last month's meeting with Lee.

CNN, however, reported that more attention is being placed on organizing a potential meeting with Xi. (Yonhap)