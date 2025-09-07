Captain Son Heung-min had a goal and an assist in the first half, as South Korea blanked the United States 2-0 in the first of their two friendly matches in America.

Son scored the first goal for the Taegeuk Warriors before getting the helper on the next goal at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday (local time), for South Korea's first win over the US since December 2001.

Son also earned his 135th cap in this match, now one shy of two co-leaders in that category, former striker Cha Bum-kun and former defender and his current national team head coach Hong Myung-bo.

South Korea will next play Mexico at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Neither team had a shot attempt until the 14th minute, when American midfielder Sebastian Berhalter tested South Korean keeper Jo Hyeon-woo with a right-footed shot from outside the box following a Kim Min-jae turnover.

The US started spending more time in the attacking zone but South Korea opened the scoring against the run of play in the 18th minute.

From the left wing, midfielder Lee Jae-sung threaded a pass to Son, who sprinted behind the defense and slotted the ball into the far post past Matthew Freese. The goal from a tough angle was Son's 52nd for South Korea, now putting him six behind Cha for the all-time lead.

Timothy Weah nearly pulled the US even with a right-footed shot that went just wide left of the goal in the 41st minute.

South Korea then doubled their lead two minutes later, with Lee and Son once again breaking down the American defense.

Son walked in on Freese after a quick give-and-go with Lee, but as Son got tripped up by the US goalkeeper, the ball trickled to Lee Dong-gyeong, who rolled the ball into the gaping net for his second goal in his past three international matches.

The US kept up their attacking pressure in the second half but couldn't put one past South Korea's dogged defense.

On the few occasions when the US had looks on the net, Jo came up big each time. The lanky goalkeeper denied Chris Richards from close range following a free kick in the 73rd minute, and then turned aside consecutive shots by Folarin Balogun during stoppage time.

Jens Castrop, a Germany native with a Korean mother and a German father, made his South Korea debut as a substitute in the 63rd minute. The 22-year-old midfielder became the first foreign-born player of mixed heritage to play for the South Korean senior men's national team. (Yonhap)