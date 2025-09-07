A plan to reorganize the government under the Lee Jae Myung administration is set to be finalized Sunday, with the existing headquarters of the prosecution to be dismantled and replaced by new agencies, officials said.

The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office will meet later in the day to confirm the plan, which includes scrapping the Prosecution Service and creating two new agencies to separately take on the prosecution's indictment and investigative powers.

The move comes as part of Lee's drive to reform the prosecution, which the DP says is intended to curb prosecutors from abusing their powers and end politically motivated investigations.

The DP plans to pass a bill containing the finalized government reorganization plan at the National Assembly on Sept. 25.

The so-called serious crimes investigation agency will be installed under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and launched in September next year.

An earlier proposal to create a national investigation commission and possibly take away the prosecution's right to supplementary investigations will be discussed after the bill is passed.

Officials are also expected to review stripping the finance ministry of its role in budget planning, and merging the country's two existing financial watchdogs into a single body.

They will also likely discuss expanding the environment ministry to take on energy policy tasks, which have been handled by the industry ministry. (Yonhap)