Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the main opposition People Power Party, on Saturday urged the Lee Jae Myung administration to take swift action following a US federal raid on a Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution battery plant construction site in Georgia, citing the need to protect South Korean nationals and businesses operating in the United States.

“This is a grave matter that could lead to broader repercussions for Korean companies and communities across the United States,” Jang said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

“At a time when numerous Korean firms are expanding investment and building factories across the US, such mass detentions of workers could pose a serious risk at the national level,” he added.

Jang stressed the need for immediate consular support for the detained individuals, as well as institutional solutions to employment and visa-related issues for Korean businesses operating abroad.

He also pointed to what he called a “diplomatic gap,” noting that the US ambassador post in Seoul has remained vacant since January 2025, with Joseph Yun serving as acting ambassador.

Jang went on to say that the government should not remain complacent with what it touts as achievements from the recent South Korea-US summit, but instead fulfill its responsibility to safeguard the rights and safety of Korean citizens and entrepreneurs overseas.

The opposition leader’s remarks came after US federal authorities on Thursday arrested 457 people — including more than 300 South Koreans based on estimation — at the EV battery plant site operated by Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Bryan County, near Savannah, Georgia. US officials said the operation was part of a criminal investigation into unlawful employment practices and other serious federal offenses.

In response, the South Korean government launched an emergency response team and dispatched consular officials to the site in coordination with the Korean Consulate in Atlanta. Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the Korean Embassy in Washington, arrived at the site early Friday local time.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea also expressed concern, calling the incident a serious diplomatic issue tied to the safety of Korean citizens.

“The arrest of hundreds of South Koreans at a factory construction site funded by Korean companies is a serious diplomatic matter that directly affects the safety of our people,” said Rep. Baek Seung-a, the party’s floor spokesperson.

Baek also urged the opposition to refrain from politicizing the incident.

“The National Assembly must respond in a bipartisan manner. We strongly urge the People Power Party to immediately stop making baseless claims for political confrontation and instead join efforts to protect our citizens abroad,” she said.