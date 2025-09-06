South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will preside over an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss responses after US immigration authorities arrested hundreds of South Korean nationals in a major raid at a South Korean plant construction site in Georgia.

The meeting will be attended by two vice foreign ministers, top foreign ministry officials and those from relevant South Korean overseas diplomatic missions, the ministry said.

US authorities arrested 457 people -- more than 300 of them South Korean nationals -- at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site operated by Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Bryan County near Savannah on Thursday.

They described the raid as a criminal probe into alleged unlawful employment practices.

Seoul expressed regret and concern over the crackdown, saying the rights of South Koreans and the business activities of South Korean companies in the US must not be infringed upon.

US President Donald Trump said Friday the arrested people are "illegal aliens" and the immigration officials were "just doing their job." (Yonhap)