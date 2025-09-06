North Korean state media on Saturday domestically reported on leader Kim Jong-un returning home after visiting Beijing to attend China's military parade, publishing photos of his daughter Ju-ae who accompanied him on the trip.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper targeting domestic readers, reported on its front page that Kim arrived in Pyongyang on Friday after visiting China by his private armored train earlier this week.

The Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the country's state-run radio network, also reported the leader's return on its 6 a.m. broadcast.

On Friday night, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state-run news agency targeting readers outside North Korea, issued a short dispatch of Kim's arrival.

A photo carried by state media showed Kim's daughter Ju-ae, in a dark suit, standing next to him in a cabin of Kim's private train. In the same carriage were key North Korean party and government officials accompanying the leader on his trip, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

In another photo published by the KCNA, Ju-ae was seen stepping out of the train right behind her father at a station in Pyongyang. Ju-ae accompanying Kim on the trip has reinforced views that she is being groomed to succeed her father.

The North's leader made his first visit to China since 2019 this week to attend China's large-scale military parade Wednesday, standing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On the sidelines of the parade, Kim held separate bilateral talks with Xi and Putin, and left Beijing on Thursday night. His recent five-day trip marked the longest one among his five trips to China, including the latest one. (Yonhap)