"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animation film "Kpop Demon Hunters," has topped the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for a fifth week in total.

According to the chart unveiled Friday, "Golden" claimed the top spot for the fourth consecutive week. It first reached No. 1 on the chart on Aug. 1.

The song by the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x was sung by Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment; Korean American singer Audrey Nuna; and South Korean-born U.S. artist Rei Ami.

The track is the first K-pop song to reach No. 1 in 13 years since Psy topped the chart with "Gangnam Style" in 2012. "Golden" also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart of the United States earlier this week.

Other songs from the soundtrack also performed high on the British chart, with "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol" ranking fifth and eighth, respectively. "Takedown" also came in at 24th.

The animated sensation has officially become Netflix's most-watched movie of all time.

The film has amassed 236 million views since its release on June 20, surpassing the previous record holder, the action-comedy "Red Notice," which had 230.9 million views, according to Netflix. (Yonhap)