Son Heung-min, longtime captain of the South Korean men's national football team, isn't putting much stock into recent comments by his head coach suggesting a role change for the superstar.

Son has been South Korea's skipper since 2018. But on Aug. 25, head coach Hong Myung-bo, in announcing his squad for two upcoming friendlies in the United States, said he may or may not name a new captain before next year's FIFA World Cup.

Hong did not offer Son his full support when given a chance before departing for America on Monday, saying he only wanted to bring up the possibility of changes for the team in the months leading up to the World Cup.

Addressing the issue for the first time, Son told reporters at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Friday (local time) that he had no issues with Hong's words.

"There's no reason for me to feel uncomfortable. I don't really have anything to say to that," Son said on the eve of South Korea's match against the US at the same venue Saturday. "It's important for us players to do the best they can in their current positions. I will always do my best to help the team, and I know the coach will do his best for us players."

Son acknowledged that he did have a meeting with Hong but added, "I don't think there's anything I should share with you here."

When asked if he felt his leadership was being questioned, Son said, "Absolutely not."

At least for this US trip, with South Korea next playing Mexico in Nashville, Tennessee, Son will keep his armband on. He said he has been pleased to see other veteran members of the leadership group trying to help younger players along the way.

"My job is to make the environment as comfortable as possible for my teammates, so that they can play to the best of their abilities," Son added. "I will try to share my experience with them."

Son also called on his teammates not to be afraid of failure as they prepare for next year's FIFA World Cup.

"For younger players, I believe that playing the way they're capable of playing at stadiums away from home will be a major confidence boost," Son said. "If they try to do that, then good results will naturally follow. Right now, short-term results aren't as important as how we perform."

Son stuck to his "team first" mentality when discussing his position. Though he has been mostly deployed on the wings, Son could assume the striker role this month, just as he has done so for his new club, Los Angeles Football Club in Major League Soccer.

"I feel comfortable at both positions. I think they both allow me to play at my best," he said. "I really don't care where I play. I think it helps me to play where the team needs me the most, and if I put on a good performance, then it will clearly help the team as well. I trust the coach to make a good decision there."

In Saturday's match, Son will be up against his former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took over the US head coach last September. Pochettino led Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, while Son was there from 2015 to August this year.

"He made me the player that I am now. I have a lot of respect for him," Son said. "Obviously, there are no friends when you face each other on the field and I know we will both do our best to win. Still, I am really happy to see him again in this small football world." (Yonhap)