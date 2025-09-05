The interim head coach for the national short track speed skating team was forced to leave the Olympic training venue Friday, some two weeks after his much-criticized hiring.

The Korea Skating Union (KSU) said it informed the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) that Kim Sun-tae had left the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 85 kilometers south of Seoul.

The KSU had been under fire for bringing in Kim on Aug. 21 in place of Yoon Jae-myung, who had been dismissed under controversial circumstances.

The KSU suspended Yoon for one month earlier this year for allegedly embezzling funds allocated for training during an overseas competition. Yoon appealed that ruling and was later reinstated by the KSOC. However, instead of bringing Yoon back as coach, the KSU still stripped him of his duties.

Kim previously coached South Korea at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, where the country captured three gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals to lead all participants.

Kim was later suspended for a year by the KSU for his lack of oversight, after it was belatedly revealed that Shim Suk-hee, a star skater on the women's team, had been physically and sexually abused by assistant coach Cho Jae-beom, in the leadup to the PyeongChang Olympics.

Kim's return in August caused controversy because under the KSU's rules, individuals who have been previously sanctioned for causing trouble cannot be named to coaching roles for national teams.

The KSU defended its appointment of Kim on the grounds that Kim had been penalized for managerial issues but not for causing problems such as physical abuse or human rights violations.

Facing mounting heat, the KSU decided Friday to temporarily remove Kim from the team and ask the KSOC to provide its official interpretation of the rule.

The coaching controversy comes with the next Winter Olympics in Italy about five months away. South Korea is the most successful country in Olympic short track history with 26 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 11 bronze medals. (Yonhap)