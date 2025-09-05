North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister, Kim Yo-jong, were photographed sporting luxury brands during their trip to China earlier this week for events marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, according to news reports on Thursday.

The displays of wealth come despite United Nations sanctions that have prohibited the import of luxury goods into North Korea since 2006, following the country’s first nuclear test.

Reports say the regime has circumvented the restrictions through illicit procurement networks, often using diplomats and trade officials stationed in China, Russia and Europe.

In photos released this week, Kim Jong-un was seen wearing what appeared to be an IWC Schaffhausen Portofino Automatic wristwatch while embracing President Vladimir Putin of Russia, after their talk held at the at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

The Swiss timepiece retails for about $14,100.

The North Korean leader, who studied in Bern, Switzerland in the 1990s, has long shown a preference for Swiss watches, and has been photographed in recent years wearing the same model.

On the same day, the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong carried a Lady Dior handbag valued at $7,500, which was the same accessory she was seen with during her brother’s visit to Russia in 2023.

The family’s taste for luxury extends to Kim Jong-un’s young daughter, known as Kim Ju-ae, who made her international debut in Beijing on Tuesday and is increasingly seen as the likely successor.

In 2023, she was spotted wearing Gucci sunglasses and a Tissot Lovely Lady watch, as well as a Cartier Baignoire watch on another occasion.