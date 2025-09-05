Le Sserafim roused the audience at its show in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, announcing to fans a new album due next month.

The upcoming effort will come about seven months since the release of fifth EP “Hot,” which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 9. The mini album was the group’s fourth consecutive entry on the top 10 of the main albums chart. The titular track garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming its 13th song to reach the milestone.

The Thursday gig launched the North American leg of the quintet’s first international tour, “Easy Crazy Hot.” The tour kicked off in April in Incheon and is set to travel to six more cities in the US as well as Mexico City.

The group is also set to have two days of encore concerts at Tokyo Dome in November.