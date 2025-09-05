Two South Koreans were among the victims who were killed in a funicular railway crash in Portugal that left at least 16 people dead, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The deceased were a man and a woman, while another South Korean woman who was injured is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, the ministry said, without providing further details.

The ministry said the South Korean diplomatic mission in Portugal is closely working with local authorities, providing support for the injured and contacting the victims' families.

The fatal accident occurred Wednesday (local time) when the tram-like car on Lisbon's Gloria funicular line plunged down a hill, derailed, and crashed into a building.

Local authorities so far confirmed at least 16 people were killed and 22 others injured, according to media reports. Among the dead are five Portuguese, one American and one Swiss, besides the two Koreans.

Portugal declared a day of mourning, with flags flying at half-staff and people leaving flowers at the crash site to pay tribute.

The funicular, a popular tourist attraction, runs up and down the city's steep slopes and connects the downtown area of the Portuguese capital. (Yonhap)