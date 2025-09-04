President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday and discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership, Lee's office said.

In their first conversation since Lee took office, the two leaders agreed to expand people-to-people exchanges and maintain close communication to deepen bilateral ties, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Lee proposed "mutually beneficial" cooperation between Mongolia, rich in natural resources, and South Korea, which possesses advanced technologies, Kang said.

He also welcomed the opening of a memorial hall in Mongolia honoring Lee Tae-joon (1883-1921), a Korean independence activist who served as the physician to Mongolia's last khan, and expressed appreciation for the Mongolian government's support.

Khurelsukh, in turn, expressed gratitude for Lee's attention to migrant workers in South Korea, including those from Mongolia, according to Kang. (Yonhap)